Acadia Brass Ensemble leads off Evening Music series at St. Saviour’s 

BAR HARBOR — The second season of chamber music concerts begins on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 4 p.m. at St. Saviour’s Episcopal Church, with a concert of Renaissance and Baroque music for brass and organ.

The Acadia Brass Ensemble will be joined by organist Daniel Pyle in a program featuring music by Handel, Giovanni Gabrieli and their contemporaries. There will be canzonas by Gabrieli for multiple instrumental choirs, music that was composed for the Basilica of San Marco in Venice, which had four balconies placed around the church for musicians to play and sing back and forth – the original stereo spectacular. Gabrieli was the principal of the four organists that were on the musical staff at San Marco from 1585 until his death in 1618.

The Acadia Brass Ensemble was founded by members of the Bangor Symphony Orchestra and have been playing together since the 1980s. This concert will include Bill Whitener and Curt Brossmer playing trumpet, Wanda Whitener on horn, Gene Nichols on trombone and Paul Greenstone playing tuba.

The Evening Music series was started last year to bring concerts of chamber music to the year-round residents of Mount Desert Island and the Downeast region. The concerts, presented by Friends of Music at St. Saviour’s, take place one Saturday of each month (except December) at 4 p.m. Admission for all concerts is free, but donations are appreciated. Masks are required.

The fall season will continue with a pair of concerts of music for flute, piano and voice performed by flutist Catherine Bull and pianist Anne Sears Oct.15 and Nov. 19.