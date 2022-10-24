Abbe hosts album release concert Oct. 30

BAR HARBOR — Wabanaki bassist, composer and songwriter Mali Obomsawin is marking the release of her new album, “Sweet Tooth,” with an outdoor performance at the Abbe Museum 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30. Tickets are $26 for the public, $20 for museum members and optional for Tribal Community members. Day-of-show tickets will be available at the door.

“Sweet Tooth” blends Wabanaki stories and songs passed down in Obomsawin’s own family with tunes addressing contemporary Indigenous life, colonization, continuity, love and rage.

In three movements, Obomsawin’s compositions honor the Indigenous ability to shape great art from the harshest fires of colonialism. The compositions reveal threads that bind together blues, jazz, hymns, folk songs and Native cultures.

For more information, including parking, visit www.abbemuseum.org/events.