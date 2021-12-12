“A Show of Hands” on display at the Jesup

BAR HARBOR — Paintings, sculpture, prints, petit point and poetry comprise the Jesup Library’s “A Show of Hands” on display in December. The exhibition is open Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Masks are required.

The show was organized by members of the Jesup’s Arts Advisory Committee, made up of Susan Lerner, Carl Little, Amy Pollien, Nancy and Dan Poteet, Sydney Roberts, Carol Shutt and Melita Westerlund. For the past several years, the group has been advising the library on ways to integrate art into its buildings and programming.

Featured work includes still lifes by Pollien and Shutt, monoprints by Lerner and hand-cast wall works and sculptures in stone and aluminum by Westerlund. Roberts and Shutt are showing mixed-media assemblages. Lerner, Roberts and Shutt also collaborated on cutouts that will be visible in the library’s Mount Desert Street windows during the show.

The Poteets are loaning Kathleen Frank’s “Blacks ‘n Jacks,” which consists of petit point pillows and an antique-style medicine cabinet with petit point panel. The piece is a tribute to the role mice have played in the progress of scientific discovery. Little offers a broadside of his poem “A Reminder” printed by David Wolfe Editions and illustrated by Amy Colbert Hourihan.

For more information, call 288-4245 or visit www.jesuplibrary.org.