A Maine adventure story with purpose

BAR HARBOR — Patrick McGowan, former Maine Department of Conservation Commissioner, will sign copies of his book “One Good Thing” Sunday, Sept. 16 at 1 p.m. at Sherman’s book store.

“Patrick McGowan’s descriptions of flying over the northern woods and fishing are awe-inspiring. His gripping novel is hard to put down. A great summer read,” the book’s publisher wrote.

In the book, Mac McCabe, the owner of Allagash Air, flies wealthy customers into the wilderness for unforgettable and often life-changing experiences in camping, fishing, and hunting. When the man behind the deal to close the local paper mill forces Mac’s airplane into a deadly spin with his jet, he dreams up a plan to get even. He recruits the military discipline of his brother-in-law, the skills of a journalist and a beautiful computer expert to form his band of thieves.

“He weaves the spirit of adventure and social justice into his first novel in a twenty-first century Robin Hood story, with a twist,” the publisher wrote. “Our avengers take to the skies over the wilds of northern Maine and remote Canada risking everything in a madcap scheme to kidnap a couple of crooked, greedy billionaires.”

McGowan campaigned for single-payer health coverage in a congressional race in 1990 and has never given up on the idea.

Contact Sherman’s at 288-3161.