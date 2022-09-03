A Grand night for live music 

ELLSWORTH — Singer and songwriting legend David Mallett returns to the Stanley Subaru stage at The Grand with a night of music that remains an enduring part of the best of the folk tradition.

“I know of no other songwriter who can so convincingly capture that fleeting sense of being perfectly at one with a place and time. This is at the heart of why Mallett has won such a loyal following and holds such hope for the future,” said Michael Hughes of The Portland Press Herald.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, with the concert starting at 7:30.

Tickets are $25 and general admission. Tickets are on sale at www.grandonline.org.

This concert is presented with support from Fogtown Brewery.