A Celebration of Art comes to Southwest Harbor

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Southwest Harbor Public Library will host its annual A Celebration of Art exhibition Aug. 1-27.

This fundraiser is an online auction that showcases works by community artists, art that was donated by local artists and artwork that has relevance to this area.

The exhibit will be on display in the library and includes oils, watercolors, wood block prints, photographs, jewelry, vases, quilting and a birch bark basket, with other media represented as well. Artwork will include pieces by Sharon Arnold, Susan Beallor-Snyder, Bev Braun, Greg Crossley, Michele Daley, Denise Duzick, Jean E. Forbes, Janet Elvidge, Lou Davies James, Beth G. Lambert, Marilyn Hermann, Nicole Herz, Maggie Johnston, Elizabeth Keenan, Brenda L. P. Merritt, Constance LaPalombara, Christine Loizeaux, Cherie Magnello, Suzie Manger, Jacki McCreary, Jack Merrill, Catherine Obbard, Andre Pace, Peter Ralston, Marilyn Richeda, Barbara Shelley, Marion Smith, Midge Smith, Judy Taylor, Mary Vekasi and Jackie Wood.

Artists donate 50 to 100 percent of the sale price of their work to the library, supporting programs, collections and services.

To make a bid, visit the library’s website at www.swhplibrary.org or go to the auction site www.biddingowl.com/SWHPLibraryArtAuction.

Art may be purchased immediately at the ‘Buy It Now’ price or bids may be placed. Items can be shipped at the purchaser’s expense.

Bidding begins at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 1, and ends at 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 27. Winning bidders will be notified shortly after the auction closes.

Stop by, view the exhibit and make a bid. Library hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. For information, email [email protected] or call (207) 244-7065.