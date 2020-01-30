Artists sought for Women’s History Month exhibit

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — In celebration of Women’s History Month in March 2020, women and girls of all ages are invited to create and exhibit an item inspired by the theme “Our History is Our Strength” at libraries around Mount Desert Island. There will be exhibits at the Bass Harbor Memorial Library, Jesup Memorial Library, Northeast Harbor Library and the Southwest Harbor Public Library.

The year 2020 marks several remarkable milestones — the bicentennial of the state of Maine, the centennial of women’s right to vote in the U.S. and the 125th anniversary of the Southwest Harbor Public Library, a Women’s History partner.

Participants are welcome to use any medium to create a piece or to submit an existing work that relates to the theme, and there is no need to be an artist to participate. Registration is currently open. Entries are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. Participants can register online or in person. The registration deadline is Monday, Feb. 3. After registering, participants can drop off their work, fully ready to display, between Monday, Feb. 24 and Saturday, Feb. 29 at the library where it is registered to exhibit. The exhibits at each library will open on Monday, March 2 and will remain up for the month. Northeast Harbor Library is looking for clothing representing 200 years of women’s fashion.

Contact the Bass Harbor Memorial Library at 244-3798, Jesup Memorial Library at 288-4245, Northeast Harbor Library at 276-3333 and the Southwest Harbor Public Library at 244-7065.