Artists make their marks in downtown Bar Harbor

TOWN HILL — Members of the island arts community continue to make their mark in town – this time turning their attention to Bar Harbor’s parking kiosks.

ArtWaves, a nonprofit organization located in Town Hill, along with the Bar Harbor Parking Committee, is looking to local artists to help enhance the wooden covers that protect the parking payment kiosks during the winter months.

Members of the community can decorate the 21 kiosk covers throughout October. Art supplies are being provided by ArtWaves at no charge.

Eben Salvatore, chairman of the Parking Solutions Task Force, has been delivering primed covers to artists to be decorated. The town then weatherproofs the artist’s finished covers with polyurethane.

The town will decide which completed projects will be used on the kiosks from November through May.

Some projects have been completed using a variety of media, including stained glass mosaic, oil paint, graffiti style and acrylic paint. Participating artists include Gabriella Bzezinski, Zoë Eason, Phoebe Zildjian, Kelly Cutler, Kim Nadel, Grace Munger, Sannah Chaplin, Cody Olsen, Liz Cutler and Linda Kelly.

Each kiosk artist will be recognized on the ArtWaves, Chamber of Commerce and town of Bar Harbor websites and social media outlets upon conclusion of the project in October.

Completed kiosk covers are due Nov. 1.

For more details on this project or to provide suggestions to bring more visual art to the community, email ArtWaves at [email protected]