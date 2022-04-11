Artists for Ukraine online auction

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — Artists from Mount Desert Island and beyond have donated paintings for on online auction co-hosted by the Plein Air Painters of Acadia, the Bar Harbor/MDI Rotary and ArtWaves MDI. Proceeds will go to United Help Ukraine.

A reception will take place at ArtWaves in Town Hill from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, April 15, and bidding will stop at 6 p.m. that day.

To bid, go to https://tinyurl.com/artists4ukraine and use the comment field under the artwork of choice to place your bid.

Auction winners can take the artwork home from the reception or they can make arrangements by emailing Maggie Johnston at [email protected] Winning bidders will be responsible for shipping costs.

Email Johnston with questions.