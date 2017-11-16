Artist-in-Residence applications sought

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — The park is taking applications through Jan. 15 for its 2018 Artist-in-Residence program. It is open to visual artists, performing artists, writers, composers and artists in emerging technologies.

Those selected for the program will have a “two-week immersive experience in Acadia,” during which time they will lead a public presentation. They must commit to donating a work of art that “depicts a fresh and innovative new perspective of the park … drawn from their own experience.”

Visit go.nps.gov/AcadiaArt.