Artifacts from 2017 wanted

MOUNT DESERT — The Mount Desert Island Historical Society’s annual holiday reception and sing-along will take place at the historic Sound Schoolhouse, 373 Sound Drive, on Friday, Dec. 15, from 5-7 p.m. The 2017 Objects of the Year archival project will be unveiled.

The MDI Historical Society is seeking a few artifacts to represent the year 2017 in the society’s archives. Small objects (roughly 3-by-3-by-3 inches), documents and photographs that together will fit into a 13-by-6-by-13-inch box are welcome. These materials will be evaluated for their suitability by the collections committee, and if accepted, they will be catalogued, digitized, kept in a fire-safe and environmentally controlled storage area and made accessible for future generations to discover and explore. Artifacts may be brought to the Sound Schoolhouse the day of the gathering or before.

The public is invited to the gathering but is encouraged to carpool, as parking is limited.

The Mount Desert Island Historical Society fosters meaningful engagement with the histories of Mount Desert Island. Visit www.mdihistory.org.