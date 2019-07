SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Arthur Russell Week workshops, held in Southwest Harbor and organized by the Ellsworth Community Music Institute, conclude with public concerts July 11 and 12.

The adults will perform Thursday, July 11, at 7 p.m. as a benefit for the Westside Food Pantry.

The young players, ages 8-12, will perform Friday, July 12, at 5:30 p.m.

Both concerts will be held at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Southwest Harbor.

Visit ellsworthcommunitymusic.org.