Art Walk honors Dudley

BAR HARBOR — The organizers of Art Walk Bar Harbor are paying tribute to the late Lucinda Nash Dudley with the final walk of the season, set for Friday, Oct. 4 from 6-9 p.m. at galleries, stores and other downtown businesses.

Dudley, known to many as ‘Cynda, and her husband Wes who predeceased her in 2018 “knew that art enriches community,” organizers said, “so, early in their 62-year marriage, they began a lifelong career in supporting the arts. Her interests ranged from theater, classical music, opera, art, fine craft, to dance and the pipe organ. She enjoyed local theater performances and brass concerts as much as her trips to New York’s stages and music halls.”

Dudley attended art walks, gallery openings, and art and craft shows, enhancing each with her outgoing personality, sense of humor, and a seasoned and critical eye.

“Throughout her lifetime, she exemplified the generous and thoughtful qualities of the anonymous philanthropist. Her home was decorated with the works of favorite local and internationally known artists.”

At last October’s Art Walk, Dudley traveled from venue to venue in a colorful vehicle driven by her grandson Nicholas Schoeder.

“Art Walk Bar Harbor is proud to pay tribute to ‘Cinda by dedicating October Art Walk 2019 to her memory,” organizers said. “Pick up a walking map at any participating shop or gallery, or from the Chamber of Commerce office at the corner of Cottage and Main, and follow the flags for a lovely night on the town!”

Spruce & Gussy will feature Maine batik artist Darcy Whitten, who will be in house to talk about the batik process and her work, with prints, cards and originals for sale.

The Argosy Gallery will feature the oil paintings of Andrew Orr in its last show of the season, opening with a reception during the Art Walk and continuing throughout October.

Known for highly detailed and realistic New England landscapes, Orr is an elected member of the Guild of Boston Artists, and his work has been chosen for the Masterworks Collection of the Mary and Alden Bryan Memorial Gallery in Vermont. This exhibition will be the artist’s first solo show in Maine.

Watercolors by Ivan Rasmussen of Bar Harbor’s Shore Path will be featured at Art on West.

The Bald Mountain Boys, “known for their smooth harmonies and rowdy attitude, will share their story and talent,” will perform at The Naked Blueberry on West Street.

Visit artwalkbarharbor.com.