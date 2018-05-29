BAR HARBOR — Art Walk Bar Harbor is planned for Friday, June 1, from 6-9 p.m. The first walk of the season will feature 17 participating venues, each with a special event for the evening.

Art on West, Katahdin Photo Gallery, Acadia Frameworks, Choco-Latte, the Abbe Museum, The Shop, Argosy II, D’Alessio Gallery and Spruce & Gussy are some of the venues.

Walking maps are available from participating venues, most lodging establishments or the chamber of commerce at the corner of Main and Cottage streets.

Art Walk Bar Harbor is hosting just two walks this year, one to kick off the season and one to close it in October.