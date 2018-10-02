Art song concert set

Mount Desert — The Quietside Chamber Music Festival presents a concert of French art songs and arias Saturday, Oct. 6th at 7 p.m. at the Somesville Union Meeting House.

The concert features Anne Leonardi, soprano, and John-Andrew Fernandez, baritone, with Christina Spurling, pianist. $10 suggested donation.

A native of Northeast Harbor, Leonardi earned her master’s degree from the University of Southern Maine and her bachelor’s degree from Westminster Choir College, both in vocal performance.

Fernandez, of New Jersey, has appeared on opera and concert stages across the USA, Asia and Europe.

Spurling earned her master’s degree in collaborative piano from the Longy School of Music of Bard College. She and Leonardi have begun a unique artistic partnership since returning to the area.

The Quietside Chamber Music Festival is a series of concerts based on the west side of MDI which aims to celebrate the artistry of local artists as well as to bring musicians based in cities to enjoy the beauty of Acadia and share their gifts with the community. It grew out of the success of several concerts held at the Somesville Union Meeting House last summer, under the direction of Spurling.