Art show at Pacific Hall

TREMONT — Throughout the month of December, the Bass Harbor Memorial Library at Pacific Hall will host the works of more than a dozen local artists and crafters, all priced for holiday gift-giving.

An opening reception is planned for Thursday, Dec. 5 from 6-8 p.m. at Pacific Hall. Attendees can put their name in for a door prize, enjoy refreshments and have first look at items for sale.

“You will be sure to find many unique, locally made gifts, from jewelry, hand-knit animals and clothing, and artwork large and small,” organizers said. All pieces are priced at $250 or less.

Contact 244-3798.