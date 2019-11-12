Art project recognizes refugees

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Hand stitchers are invited to meet every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Southwest Harbor Public Library to create embroidered panels for the national 25 Million Stitches Project community art installation in recognition of 25 million refugees.

“The world is in flight,” organizers said, “and 25 million people across the globe have been forced to flee their homelands due to genocide, war, poverty, natural disasters, and violence. People just like you and me are forced to leave everything behind. This community art installation project invites us to send in panels representing 25 million refugees.”

More than 1,500 panels have already been collected, from 44 states and many countries.

All skill levels are welcome and all supplies are provided. Contact 244-7065.