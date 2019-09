TREMONT — Artist Judy Taylor will share work from a recent trip to London she took with students Thursday, Sept. 12 at 6:30 p.m. at the Bass Harbor Memorial Library.

Taylor and her students travelled to London in March to study and draw in the National Galley, The National Portrait Gallery, the Victoria and Albert Museum and the Tate Britain. The group also attended the opening of the Sorolla show at the National Gallery.

Another trip is planned for February.

Contact 244-3798.