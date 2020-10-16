One-day pop-up art show in Bar Harbor Oct. 18

BAR HARBOR–Artists from all over Downeast Maine have come together to produce works for a one-day pop-up art show in downtown Bar Harbor called “Art for Justice: Working Towards Equity.” This exhibition seeks to explore issues of racial justice, to begin community dialogue around race and to inspire positive change from a place of creativity within the community.

The show will take place on Sunday, Oct. 18 from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Works will be exhibited along the fence of the Bar Harbor Congregational Church at the corner of Kennebec and Mount Desert streets. In addition to the show, the public is invited to participate in an interactive mural project throughout the day. To conclude the event, there will be a free screening of “I Know a Man...Ashley Bryan” at 7 p.m. in the parking lot of the Congregational Church, across from the Village Green. Filmmaker Richard Kane will introduce his film.

The intention of this show is to provide opportunity for both BIPOC and white artists to create works about racial justice and the struggle for equity. This comes with the understanding that art created by BIPOC artists is often assumed to be racial by nature, whereas white artists enjoy the privilege of creating art that either transcends or ignores issues of race, leaving the artistic labor of racial justice to BIPOC artists. This show hopes to invite white artists to join in solidarity with BIPOC artists to address such issues, thereby challenging white silence.

The art exhibit is sponsored by Bar Harbor Congregational Church, Lompoc Café & Books, Coffee Matter, Milk and Honey, Fogtown Brewing Company, Atlantic Brewing Company, ArtWaves, First Express, Reel Pizza Cinerama, Acacia House and Bar Harbor Bicycle Shop.

For more information, visit MDI Art for Justice Facebook page or email [email protected].com.