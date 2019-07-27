TREMONT — The Quietside Art Gallery and Studio will offer art classes on Wednesdays from 1-3:30 p.m. throughout the summer. Ginny Lane will be the instructor for the classes and will lead participants through a Maine theme painting such as a lobster buoy, sailboat, lobster, or a landscape. All skill levels are welcome, and everyone will leave class with a finished painting. Classes are $30 and art supplies will be available for a $10 fee.

Contact ginnyplane@gmail.com or 678-978-5551