Art by Gray displayed

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Local artist, Celtic musician, and composer Chris Gray will have work on exhibit at the Southwest Harbor Public Library for the month of November. Chris paints with oil on canvas, with a focus on portraits and landscapes.

An opening reception for the exhibit is set for Monday, Nov. 5 from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. at the library.

Nick Appolonio, a Camden-based folk musician and luthier, will provide folk songs and sea chanteys during the reception. Appolonio is a maker of fine custom six- and 12-string guitars, citterns, bouzoukis, and other instruments, and has played with Gordon Bok, Anne Dodson, Noel Paul Stookey, and other Maine greats.

Local musician Ray Lambert, a Quebecois harmonicist, and Chris Gray will join their friend Appolonio for a tune or two.

Gray grew up in Southwest Harbor and has been involved in music and art for as long as he can remember, from jazz bands and musical theater, to pipe bands and Irish ensembles. He graduated from Bowdoin College with a BA in Music and Visual Arts and went on to receive a Diploma in Irish Music and an MA in Ethnomusicology from University College Cork in Ireland.

He performs on the highland pipes, smallpipes, uilleann pipes, tin whistles and drums. In addition to composing and performing music, he has taught at the Summer Festival of the Arts, the Piper’s Gathering, The Acadia School of Traditional Music and Art, Ellsworth Adult Education and Schoodic Arts for All.

Gray’s musical career was abruptly put on hold a year ago due to bilateral nerve damage in his arms, which prevented him from being able to play music or type. He discovered at that time that painting was something that he could still do. Painting became a huge part of the healing process for him and has been very therapeutic.

Over the last 12 months, Gray’s work has been accepted into several juried shows throughout Maine. His paintings have been exhibited at the Shaw Gallery and at the Salty Dog Gallery.

