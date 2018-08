A vintage car advertisement will be the subject of a watercolor class taught by Judy Taylor at the Seal Cove Auto Museum on Aug. 8 and 9. Participants will focus on identifying visual components within a 1930s Franklin auto advertisement that was designed to draw in its readers. They’ll have the opportunity to sketch a live model posing with the same automobile from the ad, a 1931 Franklin on loan to the museum from Jeryl Schriever and Alex Huppe.