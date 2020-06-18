BAR HARBOR – The MDI Science Café Online for Monday, June 22, will be “Arsenic Exposure and Cardiovascular Disease: What is the Evidence in U.S. Populations?” presented live online by guest lecturer Dr. Ana Navas-Acien, a professor at the Columbia Mailman School of Public Health, and director of the Columbia University Superfund Research Program.

The connection between arsenic exposure and heart health is ofparticular interest in the state of Maine because of a high prevalence of elevated arsenic levels in ground water, especially in areas that sit on coastal Maine’s “arsenic belt,” and a heavy reliance of many Maine residents on well water for household supply.

In a scientific literacy program run in 12 Maine and six New Hampshire schools, and led by MDI Biological Laboratory, well water samples showed that 15 percent of tested homes had arsenic counts above the Environmental Protection Agency’s maximum safety level of ten parts per billion. Long–term arsenic exposure, even at low levels, can lead to numerous severe health problems, including cancer, diabetes, heart disease and reproductive, developmental and cognitive problems.

The free, online event will be held at 5 p.m. and registration atmdibl.org/events is necessary to access for presentation.