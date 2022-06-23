ARRL Field Day set for June 25-26 

TRENTON — The last full weekend of every June is the most anticipated event for ham radio operators throughout the U.S. and Canada.

The Ellsworth Amateur Wireless Association and the Hancock County Emergency Management Agency and EmComm group will join forces on June 25-26 at Trenton Elementary School for Field Day, where radio operators will make as many contacts as possible nationally and worldwide, while honing emergency communications skills and having fun.

Operators will communicate using voice modes, old-fashioned Morse code and various digital communications modes. The “on-air” part of the event starts at 2 p.m. on Saturday and goes for 24 hours.

The public is welcome to attend. Non-ham guests may participate using a supervised Get-On-The-Air (GOTA) transceiver, where a licensed ham will coach them on how to make contacts via the airwaves.

Field Day is sponsored by the American Radio Relay League, the national association for amateur radio.