Army band to ring in season

ELLSWORTH — The 195th Army Band Concert Band will play “Songs of the Season” at The Grand on Sunday, Dec. 3, at 2 p.m.

This group of 30 Army Reserve musicians from various backgrounds and hometowns across Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts will showcase a repertoire ranging from military marches to significant wind band works, Broadway medleys and popular tunes, as well as feature soloists from within the band and perform compositions by area composers and arrangers.

The concert band, carrying on a tradition of military bands past and present presenting free patriotic public performances, maintains an active performance schedule around the state at numerous military and civilian functions. Aside from their two-member full-time administrative team, all of the members are part-time Army National Guard soldiers who have other full-time occupations, ranging from teachers and retail business managers to college students, a nurse, a physical therapist and other occupations. The members all set aside their professional and personal lives for one weekend each month and two weeks in the summer to put on the Army uniform and become Army musicians.

Admission to this live music event is free. The Ellsworth American is a media sponsor.

Call 667-9500, visit www.grandonline.org or follow The Grand on Facebook.