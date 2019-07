BAR HARBOR — Carolyn Rapkievian will lead a workshop in Armenian dance July 28 from 7:30-9 p.m. at ArtWaves in celebration of Vartivar, the Armenian festival of water and rejuvenation.

The workshop will feature live oud music by David Rapkievian. “We are moving to Bar Harbor and are eager to share Armenian culture through dance and music programs,” Rapkievian said.

