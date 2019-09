BAR HARBOR — Argosy II gallery presents a “Winners Circle” show through October.

The 28 participating artists come from across the country and have all been award winners in the gallery’s invitational shows 2006-2018. They include Maine artists Scott Moore of Stockton Springs, Ronal Parlin ofTemple, Steven Hileman of Bucksport, Nancy J. Hill of Prospect Harbor and young local talents Nathan Ward and Finn Teach.