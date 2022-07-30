Argentina’s Dirty War inspires debut novel

NORTHEAST HARBOR — The Northeast Harbor Library will host Andrea Yaryura Clark in conversation with author Jennifer Nadel to discuss Clark’s debut historical fiction novel “On a Night of a Thousand Stars” at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3.

Told in dual timelines, the novel follows a young couple during the start of Argentina’s Dirty War in the 1970s and a daughter 20 years later who searches for the truth of her family’s past.

Clark grew up in Argentina amid the political violence of the ‘70s until her family moved to North America. After completing her university studies, she returned to Buenos Aires to reconnect with her roots.

She followed stories then emerging about the children of the “disappeared” – the youngest victims of Argentina’s military dictatorship of the ‘70s. Clark conducted a number of interviews documenting their stories, which inspired her book.

Clark lives in New York City and spends summers on Mount Desert Island.

This event will be held in person at the library with a virtual attendance option. Copies of the book will be available for sale and signing.

To reserve a spot, email [email protected]. For more information or to register for virtual attendance, visit the library’s website at www.nehlibrary.org.