Archive makes history accessible

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Southwest Harbor Public Library will host a live demonstration of its online digital archive on Tuesday, Aug. 6 from 5:30-7 p.m.

The archive now contains more than 20,000 photographs, maps, documents and ephemera items from six of the island’s cultural heritage organizations: Southwest Harbor Historical Society, Northeast Harbor Public Library, College of the Atlantic, Great Cranberry Island Historical Society, Wendell Gilley Museum and the Southwest Harbor Public Library.

Library trustee and software architect George Soules will show sample images from each of the six collections and demonstrate how to explore this treasure trove of Mount Desert Island’s history.

Soules will also talk about how the six contributing organizations have been working together for the past year to share their collections and make them easily accessible to anyone who has an interest in MDI’s rich history from the early 1800s to the present.

The event is free and open to the public. Contact 244-7065.