Apple fest set

MOUNT DESERT — The Community School of Mount Desert Island’s marks the change of seasons with the fourth annual Heirloom Apple Festival and Potluck on Friday, Oct. 12 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. The free, family-friendly event takes place at the school’s Somesville campus at 585 Sound Drive.

Festival activities include cider pressing, apple tasting, bobbing for apples, applecraft, apple pies, a campfire, and a potluck supper.

“Apples provide a portal for learning about history, geography, botany, agriculture, narrative, the culinary arts, and so much more,” said Community School founder and director Jasmine Smith. “We celebrate the bounty of the apple harvest and the fall season at our annual Heirloom Apple Festival, and we welcome all to come celebrate with us.”

Apples are a big part of fall at The Community School. Each year, the school corresponds with Super Chilly Farm in Palermo about the heirloom apples of the season, and the stories they hold. Throughout the season, community students expand their knowledge of apples in a multitude of subject areas, along with their apple palate, in bi-weekly taste tests and culinary adventures.

The Community School of Mount Desert Island is a place-based, fully accredited elementary and middle school, cultivating a sense of self, place and community, so children may live meaningful lives with a deep engagement and stewardship for the community and the world.

Contact Jasmine Smith at info@thecommunityschool.me.