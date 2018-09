BAR HARBOR —The next “Words Unleashed!” story slam is set for Friday, Sept. 28, at 7 p.m. at the Jesup Memorial Library.

Participants sign up to tell true, first-person stories. The theme for this slam is “anything goes.”

Jeff Miller will emcee the evening and the audience that night chooses the theme of the next slam.

For more information contact the Jesup at 288-4245 or mrice@jesuplibrary.org.