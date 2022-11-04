Annual Take Pride in Acadia Day draws more than 400 volunteers  

BAR HARBOR — More than 400 volunteers have registered to rake leaves and clear drainage ditches along miles of Acadia National Park’s carriage roads in the 32nd Annual Take Pride in Acadia Day this Saturday.

The annual event is designed to bring the community together and prepare the carriage roads for winter. The volunteer effort focuses on areas where clogged drainage ditches and culverts could result in damage to road surfaces during the freeze/thaw cycles of a coastal Maine winter.

Take Pride in Acadia Day is sponsored by Friends of Acadia and facilitated by Acadia National Park to support maintenance of the historic carriage roads. Because of the size and format of the event, registration was required and is now closed.

This year’s event is a hybrid-model with groups meeting at assigned carriage road work sites at the beginning of the day and then all coming together at noon at park headquarters for a lunch of hot chili, cornbread, cake and cider. Volunteers will also hear from Acadia National Park Deputy Superintendent Brandon Bies and Friends of Acadia President and CEO Eric Stiles.

Friends of Acadia preserves, protects and promotes stewardship of Acadia National Park and surrounding communities. Visit www.friendsofacadia.org for more information.