Annual SPCA Wine & Whiskers goes virtual 

TRENTON — Due to COVID-19 and the safety of those in the community, Wine & Whiskers, the SPCA of Hancock County’s annual summer fundraiser, is going virtual.

Wine & Whiskers Online launches at 5:30 p.m. on July 21. A live feed from the nonprofit organization’s animal shelter, videos of adoption success stories, performances by local bands, a fashion show with shelter animals and an online auction are included. Bidding on auction items opens on July 14 and closes at 8 p.m. on July 21. All other content can be enjoyed on demand through July 28.

Wine & Whiskers Online costs $75 per household for all content; $125 per household includes a Q&A session with SPCA staff; and $175 per household includes a Q&A session with a local veterinarian. Admission to the auction is free.

Auction items include an online cooking class with Daron Goldstein, chef/owner of Provender Kitchen & Bar in Ellsworth; jewelry designed by Lisa Hall; a car detailing package from Stanley Subaru; a Mount Desert Island pillow by Andrea Gerrish; local artwork; and gift certificates to area restaurants.

All event proceeds will provide direct support for the daily care and veterinary treatment of surrendered, abandoned and stray dogs and cats at the shelter.

Become a sponsor or register at www.spcahancockcounty.org/events/wine-and-whiskers/.

For information, contact Jamie O’Keefe at [email protected] or (207)299-8732.