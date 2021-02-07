AUGUSTA — The Maine Department of Education kicked off its sixth annual Read to ME Challenge, Monday, Feb. 1. This year, students from across Maine are invited to share video recordings of themselves reading their favorite book.

The Read to ME Challenge is a month-long public awareness campaign held in February to promote childhood literacy in Maine. The challenge is an opportunity to promote children’s literacy growth by reading aloud to one or more children for at least 15 minutes. Part of the challenge is capturing the moment via a photo or video and then posting it on social media (with the hashtag #ReadtoME and tag the Maine DOE at @mdoenews on Twitter and @MaineDepartmentofEducation1 on Facebook).

Reading aloud to children is one of the most cost effective and beneficial methods of building children’s literate abilities. The simple act of reading aloud to a child 15 minutes a day for five years results in 27,375 minutes of language exposure that can put children on the path to high literacy achievement. Reading aloud exposes children to the world around them, helps them see reading as an enjoyable and valuable activity and often strengthens bonds with adults.



The Read to ME Challenge will run for the month of February, leading up to Read Across America Day on March 2. Learn more about the Read to ME Challenge on the Maine DOE website, maine.gov/doe/learning/content/ela/literacyforme/readtome, which includes a heat map of participants and an opportunity to submit your Read to ME story for the map.