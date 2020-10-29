Annual live Halloween radio broadcast Oct. 30

BANGOR — Husson University’s New England School of Communications (NESCom) is celebrating the eleventh anniversary of its annual live Halloween radio broadcast with a performance of Edgar Alan Poe’s “The Tell-Tale Heart.” The broadcast will originate from Husson University’s Gracie Theatre on Friday, Oct. 30, at 7:30 p.m.

Due to the current pandemic, this year’s performance will take place without a live audience. Instead, members of the public are encouraged to listen to the broadcast on WHSN-FM 89.3. Listeners can tune into the broadcast online at whsn-fm.com and through the WHSN mobile app. This 1940s-style radio drama will start promptly at 7:30 p.m. and will run for 30 minutes.

First published in 1843, this story is a terrifying tale of the supernatural that’s suitable for both younger and older audiences who enjoy a good scare. Similar to classic radio dramas of the past, the performance will include terrifying sound effects created live by the students of Husson University.

In past years, “Tales of Mystery and Imagination” has received awards from the Broadcast Education Association (BEA), College Broadcasters Inc., the Pinnacle Awards from the College Media Association and the Maine Association of Broadcasters.