Annual COA Champlain Institute opens July 27 

BAR HARBOR — Former U.S. Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Rodham Clinton and bestselling author and social entrepreneur Wes Moore bookend the fourth annual College of the Atlantic Champlain Institute, which turns the spotlight on issues leading up to the 2020 U.S. Presidential election with a series of free talks beginning July 27 and running through July 31.

The 2020 Champlain Institute, “November 3 — What’s at Stake?” explores a range of perspectives on some of the most important topics of the election season, with speakers including “Call Me American” author Abdi Nor Iftin, Heritage Foundation President Kay James, New York Times food editor Sam Sifton and Senior Circuit Judge Douglas Ginsburg

In accordance with Governor Mills’ recent guidelines and the prohibition on gatherings of more than 50 people for the summer months, College of the Atlantic will be offering all 11 sessions in a virtual environment. Participants will receive information on how to view the sessions when they register for the free series at coa.edu/ciregister.

Institute topics through the week include immigration, addressing national threats and emergencies, how to unite the United States, extremism in the 21st century, structural racism, and constitutional rights such as freedom of speech, the Second Amendment and civil rights — all of which could be at play during the upcoming elections.

The full lineup of speakers and interlocutors can be found at www.coa.edu/champlaininstitute.