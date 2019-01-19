Anime, animation workshop set

BAR HARBOR — Animator Carlos Nieto III will teach a workshop on how to draw anime (characters inspired by a Japanese animation style) at the Jesup Memorial Library on Saturday, Feb. 2 at 1 p.m.

Nieto has worked on both “The Simpsons” and “King of the Hill” as a layout artist and as a Visual Consultant for Disney and Universal creating sketches and final art for set designs.

This event is geared towards tweens and teens who want to learn more about drawing anime. The workshop is appropriate for those with some drawing background and even for those who think they cannot draw at all.

Nieto was born and raised in Los Angeles. Growing in the Hispanic area of Silverlake/Echo Park, he was influenced by the mish mash of Central American and South American cultures. He is a mostly self-taught artist, only having taken some basic classes of art in high school, and night classes at various colleges. He works with children and families at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and travels the country teaching anime and animation workshops.

Registration for this event is required. To register, call the Jesup at 288-4245 or email mcorrion@jesuplibrary.org. To learn more about Nieto, visit animeyourway.com.