Thursday - Nov 18, 2021

Anastasia is moving on but staying put

November 18, 2021 by on Lifestyle, News

Christie Anastasia
PHOTO COURTESY OF NPS

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — Christie Anastasia, public affairs specialist at Acadia National Park for the past five years, is the new chief of partnerships and tourism for the Northeast Region of the National Park Service (NPS), which includes 80 NPS units from Maine to Virginia. 

The headquarters for the Northeast Region is in Philadelphia, but Anastasia will continue to live on Mount Desert Island and “telework” from here. 

She is a graduate of College of the Atlantic and worked at Acadia in 1988 and 1992. She became deputy chief of interpretation here in 2013, having worked at Denali National Park in Alaska. She also has worked as education coordinator at Point Reyes National Seashore in California. 

Since her new job allows her to live on MDI, she will continue to serve on the Mount Desert Planning Board. 

Dick Broom

Dick Broom

Reporter at Mount Desert Islander
Dick Broom covers the towns of Mount Desert and Southwest Harbor, Mount Desert Island High School and the school system board and superintendent's office. He enjoys hiking with his golden retriever and finding new places for her to swim. [email protected]

