Anastasia is moving on but staying put

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — Christie Anastasia, public affairs specialist at Acadia National Park for the past five years, is the new chief of partnerships and tourism for the Northeast Region of the National Park Service (NPS), which includes 80 NPS units from Maine to Virginia.

The headquarters for the Northeast Region is in Philadelphia, but Anastasia will continue to live on Mount Desert Island and “telework” from here.

She is a graduate of College of the Atlantic and worked at Acadia in 1988 and 1992. She became deputy chief of interpretation here in 2013, having worked at Denali National Park in Alaska. She also has worked as education coordinator at Point Reyes National Seashore in California.

Since her new job allows her to live on MDI, she will continue to serve on the Mount Desert Planning Board.