Allagash Boys to talk about trip north

MOUNT DESERT — Ronald Beard, Tom Crikelair, Paul Haertel and Ted Koffman, who call themselves the Allagash Boys, will give the second talk in the Recent Travels series at the Northeast Harbor Library on Wednesday, Nov. 8, at 5 p.m.

The four have been paddling the Allagash waterway for more than 30 years. They go in June, when the black flies are most ferocious and the trout are biting.

Depending on the route, the Allagash Wilderness Waterway spans nearly 100 miles, combining big lakes and whitewater, from Telos Dam on Chamberlain Lake to the village of Allagash, at the confluence with the St. John River. Varying weather and water levels provide plenty of challenges, and the Allagash Boys have seen it all: from monsoon rains and gale winds to flat calm days and warm sunshine.

What draws them year after year is the wonder of what might be around that bend in the river, what trout might lurk in the pool beyond that beaver dam, what moose (or deer, bear, otter, loon, heron or eagle) might share a brief moment in time.

During their trips, there are good food from the wangan boxes and cooler, an assembly of recipe’s honed by trial and taste, campfires fed with fir and cedar, tall tales, twice told and more. The weight of normal life is left behind in favor of chopping wood, carrying water, sleeping under stars.

The Allagash Boys will share some of their adventures on the waterway, along a few photos. They’ll provide practical details for how to plan your own trip, along with suggestions for the gear, food and fishing.

This event is free and open to the public.