Agroecologist Chappell to speak

BAR HARBOR — Political agroecologist Jahi Chappell will speak about ecology, democracy, and food justice at College of the Atlantic’s Human Ecology Forum on Tuesday, Oct. 2 at 4:10 p.m. in McCormick Lecture Hall.

Chappell has extensive training in ecology and evolutionary biology, science and technology studies, and chemical engineering. He is a Senior Research Fellow at the Centre for Agroecology, Water and Resilience at Coventry University and a Fellow of Food First.

Chappell’s recent book, “Beginning to End Hunger: Food and the Environment in Belo Horizonte, Brazil and Beyond,” is rooted in more than a decade of field research, and presents an analysis of how to end hunger, what is keeping us as a society from doing it, and how we might overcome the many obstacles in our way.

“Dr. Chappell epitomizes human ecology,” said COA Professor Kourtney Collum. “He is an accomplished scholar, an engaging speaker, and a self-described ‘active optimist,’ which is much needed in our current political moment. We’re thrilled to have him visit campus to share his work with students.”

According to his vision statement, Chappell’s research blends social and natural sciences under the rubric of political agroecology in order to create a unique understanding of the stakes and opportunities within contemporary food systems. He is particularly interested in the ways institutions can be constructed at all levels and scales to support a “new three-legged stool” of agroecology, food sovereignty, and food justice—or more generally: ecology, democracy, and justice.

