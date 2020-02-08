Adoption event planned

TRENTON – Stanley Subaru is hosting a pet adoption event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, to find news homes for dogs and cats from the SPCA of Hancock County’s animal shelter.

The event will be held Subaru dealership at 22 Bar Harbor Road.

Stanley Subaru is also collecting donations and supplies for the SPCA and will present them to the non-profit organization on the day of the adoption event. Stanley will match every $20 donation of supplies from its customers and provide shelter animals with a wonderful assortment of Subaru pet toys and supplies which will be given to adopters and shelter animals.

“Stanley Subaru owners Mark and Samantha Politte and everyone at the dealership are such great friends and business supporters of the SPCA and we are thrilled they are doing this for us,” said Jamie O’Keefe, SPCA board president. “We wouldn’t be able to do what we do without the support of business partners like Stanley Subaru.”

Contact 667-8088.