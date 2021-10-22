Addressing racial equity, health and justice 

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — Epidemiologists have found that poverty is an antecedent to gun violence in American urban centers. Gun violence, in turn, is the leading cause of death among Black men. In a virtual talk hosted by Acadia Senior College on Friday, Oct. 29, at noon, Fatimah Loren Dreier, the executive director of the Health Alliance for Violence Intervention (HAVI), will offer an analysis of race, criminal justice and public health, weaving in her personal and professional experiences in public policy and social justice.

HAVI is a national network of hospital-based violence intervention programs serving violently injured patients by addressing the social determinants of health. Through community/hospital partnerships in over 80 cities in the U.S. and abroad, HAVI has expanded health-based, trauma-informed care by cultivating an alliance of emergency room doctors, trauma surgeons, researchers, violence prevention professionals and communities impacted by violence.

This free virtual presentation is open to everyone and is part of Acadia Senior College’s monthly Food for Thought lecture series.

Register at acadiaseniorcollege.org or email [email protected]. For more information, contact Acadia Senior College at (207) 288-9500.