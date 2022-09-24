ACTT to host solar energy talk Sept. 29 

BAR HARBOR — Join A Climate to Thrive, Southwest Harbor Public Library, Northeast Harbor Library and Jesup Memorial Library for a hybrid program about solar energy at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Jesup. ACTT will discuss the various pathways residents and businesses have for going solar and the financial and environmental impact of each choice.

“Clean energy used to be something few people could afford,” said Beth Woolfolk, ACTT’s solar coordinator, “but a lot has changed over the past few years, especially now with increased incentives from the federal government. As electricity and oil prices continue to rise, it’s critical for all community members to understand how they can buffer the impact of rising energy costs, increase the resilience of their home or business and actively reduce emissions.”

ACTT staff will answer questions about solar, including the difference between subscribing to an array versus owning one’s own, what incentives are available, how to calculate system payback time and how to reach out to local solar contractors.

This event is a hybrid program on Zoom and in person at the Jesup. Registration is required to attend. To register, fill out the form at jesuplibrary.org/events/solar or email [email protected].