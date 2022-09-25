ACTT launches Climate Ambassadors program 

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — A new program will train Mount Desert Island residents to be climate ambassadors. The program, called Climate Ambassadors, will help residents tap into their skills and networks to take meaningful climate action and inspire others.

The Climate Ambassadors program is based on the understanding that community members are the most effective messengers to their friends, neighbors, co-workers, employers and social networks. Participants will receive training on major drivers of climate change in Maine, high-impact greenhouse gas reduction strategies, basic climate science, the local towns’ climate action plans and effective climate communication. Ambassadors will also reflect on how they can drive change using their skills, occupations and spheres of influence.

The program will be facilitated by local nonprofit, A Climate to Thrive, in collaboration with the towns of Bar Harbor, Mount Desert and Tremont. The towns received grant funding through the state’s Community Resilience Partnership.

A goal is to inspire productive, solutions-oriented conversation about climate change. Public opinion data show that 58 percent of Americans are either alarmed or concerned about climate change, but only 35 percent discuss it at least occasionally.

“Many people are deeply concerned about climate change but are unsure what to do about it,” said Johannah Blackman, ACTT’s executive director. “This program channels those feelings into action. One of the best things we can do to get started in climate action is to talk about it. People talking within their trust communities and sharing information and pathways to solutions is incredibly impactful.”

ACTT says the program is oriented towards community building, involvement and empowerment.

“Our hope is that this program will empower community members to actively engage in building community-driven climate solutions here on MDI,” said Naomi Albert, ACTT’s project manager, who designed the program.

The program is free to MDI residents and is designed for ordinary people without formal training or experience in climate action.

To learn more and to apply, visit aclimatetothrive.org/ambassadors.