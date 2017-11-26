ACT to put on Christmas play

BAR HARBOR — The Acadia Community Theater (ACT) will perform Tamara Tudor’s family-friendly play “Christmas in the Land of Oz” at The Criterion Theatre on Friday, Dec. 1, at 7 p.m. and on Saturday, Dec. 2, at 11 a.m., and at the Pemetic School in Southwest Harbor on Friday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 8, at 2 p.m.

In the play, Auntie Em and Uncle Henry have lost their Christmas spirit back at home. The Wicked Witch has stolen all the Christmas decorations and presents in Oz. The Scarecrow, Tin Man and Cowardly Lion have developed their own challenges since Dorothy last saw them. Will she be able to help everyone resolve these difficulties?

“Christmas in the Land of Oz,” directed by Angel Hochman, features a cast of more than 40 youth and adults, including Munchkins, Glinda the Good Witch, flying monkeys and several new characters. Sophia Taylor plays Dorothy and is accompanied on her journey through Oz by Zoe Boland as the Scarecrow, Molly Dillon as the Tin Man, Hayden Braun as the Cowardly Lion and Cecelia Blackett as Toto. Samantha Park appears as the Wicked Witch, and Lelania Avila saves the day as Wanda June, the country singer. In between acts, audiences will be treated to graceful dancing by three sets of young women who play the Blossoms, Moonbeams and Feathers.

The production is assisted by Matt Hochman as technical director, Jacq Bolt as stage manager, and Doug VanGorder as producer.

General admission tickets cost $8 for adults and $5 for seniors and children 2 to 12. Children under 2 are admitted free. Tickets can be purchased at the door or reserved in advance via the “Store” on the ACT website, www.acadiacommunitytheater.net. Email [email protected]

Acadia Community Theater seeks to enrich the lives of individuals, families and the community by encouraging growth and expression in theater arts and by providing live performances on and around Mount Desert Island. Originally formed as the After School Players in 1994, the group was later renamed the Union 98 Teachers’ Theater and then became the 501(c)3 nonprofit organization Acadia Community Theater in 2000. Each year, the organization stages a spring musical and a fall play, among other activities, providing opportunities for young people and their families to participate in and enjoy theater together.