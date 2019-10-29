ACT presents Mask-a-Rave Ball

BAR HARBOR — Acadia Community Theater will celebrate Halloween with a Mask-a-Rave Ball on Saturday, Nov. 2 at 6 p.m. at the Hulls Cove Schoolhouse.

“Come join us for a night of dancing, karaoke, and spooky fun,” organizers said. There will be a costume contest and make your own mask station. Light snacks and non-alcoholic drinks will be provided. Partygoers may also bring their own drinks and diningware.

There is a $5 suggested donation for admission, with a maximum of $20 per family.

ACT is in rehearsals for its annual Christmas show, “Closed for the Holidays,” directed by Matthew Hochman and set to be performed in December.

Visit acadiacommunitytheater.net.