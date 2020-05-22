ACT announces scholarship recipients 

BAR HARBOR — Acadia Community Theater is pleased to announce 2020 scholarship recipients Adam Losquadro, Ava Philbrook and Piper Charron. Each will receive $150 to use towards their continued education in the performing arts. Adam Losquadro has been involved in numerous ACT performances, most recently in the 2019 production of “Freaky Friday.” Ava Philbrook has appeared in many ACT productions and is a rising sophomore at MDI High School. She also appeared alongside Adam in the 2019 production of “Freaky Friday.” She was most recently seen in MDI Drama’s production of “Mamma Mia.” Piper Charron will graduate from MDI High school this spring and attend Rochester Institute of Technology’s school of film and animation this fall. She has been an active member of MDI Drama’s tech department, as well as assisting ACT with tech for “The 39 Steps.”