Acoustic concert in Winter Harbor

WINTER HARBOR — Grammy-balloted singer-songwriter Gordon Thomas Ward will give an acoustic performance at the Last Friday Coffeehouse at Schoodic Arts for All on Friday, Jan. 31 at 7 p.m. in Hammond Hall.

Gordon is a charting recording artist and a Winter Harbor resident who tours as a solo performer and has worked with notable musicians such as Eric Troyer and Mik Kaminski of the Electric Light Orchestra, and has also shared the stage and billing with Natalie Merchant and Christine Lavin. He is currently promoting his newest record “Eiderdown.”

Ward’s song stylings are influenced by the singer-songwriters of the late 1960s through the 1970s, yet his songs occupy a space all their own and fit into the contemporary folk rock, adult alternative, and Americana genres. Ward tours as a solo performer with songs charting in the Top 10 in the Euro Indie Music Chart, the Top 20 on the DRT Global Adult Contemporary Airplay Chart and the Top 50 on the DRT Global Top 150 Country Airplay Chart.

Contact 963-2569.