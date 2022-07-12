Acadia Repertory Theatre plans summer shows

SOMESVILLE — After a restricted summer season in 2021, a local not-for-profit theater organization has officially started its 49th season.

Acadia Repertory Theatre did not perform at all in 2020. With the COVID-19 delta variant’s appearance last year, Acadia Rep.’s President Andrew Mayer was unsure whether the theater should open, but he ultimately decided on holding a season with limited occupancy.

“Last year we started with six rows, leaving chairs between parties, instead of our usual 10, and we ended up with seven by the end of the season,” he said.

Unlike last season, the theater, which opened for the season on July 5, is currently seating their shows at full capacity, which is 148 seats.

Performances take place Tuesday through Saturday at 8:15 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. The actors will perform three shows this summer season – “Murderers,” “The Importance of Being Earnest” and “Red Herring.”

“Murderers,” directed by Michael Kissin, is an Agatha Christie-style dark comedy that runs until July 24. The second show, directed by Lila Dupree, is the theatre company’s rendition of Oscar Wilde’s classic, “The Importance of Being Earnest,” with performances from July 26 to Aug. 14. “Red Herring,” directed by Mayer, is a murder mystery with a blend of romance, comedy and intrigue, that will be on the stage from Aug. 16 to Sept. 4.

Mayer said that while he is glad things are returning to a new normal, a lack of staffing due to the local housing crisis will be a difficult hurdle to overcome if someone gets sick.

“We pay for our actors’ room and board, so because there is no housing right now, we have lack of staffing, which means if someone is out due to COVID-19, we need to cancel our show,” he said.

Show tickets are $28 and are available online or in person at the box office at 1154 Main Street.

For more information, visit www.acadiarep.com.