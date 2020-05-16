Acadia Rep announces brief intermission 

Mount Desert — The Acadia Repertory Theatre, for the first time since its founding in 1973, will not produce a summer season this year. “Like every other theatre in the country right now,” says Producing Director Andrew Mayer, “the Acadia Rep has struggled with how safely to invite audiences and staff into the Masonic Hall in the era of COVID-19, and we have concluded that there simply is no way to do it. Even if government strictures allow public gatherings at some point this summer, we don’t believe we could guarantee a safe and comfortable experience, especially for the considerable number of our audience members in the high-risk categories.”

The theatre company is looking into ways to keep engaging virtually. Anyone in a position to help is asked to visit the website or Facebook page.

The Acadia Rep can be reached at [email protected].